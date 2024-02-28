21 Savage Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, British rapper 21 Savage announced 2024 tour dates. The opening acts for all dates will be J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

In conjunction with 21 Savage's new album, American Dream, the concerts are planned at major venues across North America in May and June. The rapper from Atlanta also has festival shows in New York City and Europe.

When do 21 Savage 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

21 Savage All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 21 Savage on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 21 Savage's Zumic artist page.