21 Savage Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, British rapper 21 Savage announced 2024 tour dates. The opening acts for all dates will be J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.
In conjunction with 21 Savage's new album, American Dream, the concerts are planned at major venues across North America in May and June. The rapper from Atlanta also has festival shows in New York City and Europe.
When do 21 Savage 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
21 Savage Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Queens, NY
21 Savage All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 1
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 3
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
May 5
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
May 9
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
May 11
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 12
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
May 14
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
May 15
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 16
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 19
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
May 21
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
May 22
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 23
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
May 25
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
May 29
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 31
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 1
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jun 2
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 4
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 5
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Jun 6
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Queens, NY
Jun 9
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 11
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Jun 13
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 14
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 15
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Jun 29
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Ferropolis
Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Aug 16
to
Aug 17
Ratinanniemi
Tampere, Finland
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Richfield Avenue
City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow 21 Savage on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out 21 Savage's Zumic artist page.