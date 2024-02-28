View all results for 'alt'
21 Savage Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ dates for North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2024

This week, British rapper 21 Savage announced 2024 tour dates. The opening acts for all dates will be J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

In conjunction with 21 Savage's new album, American Dream, the concerts are planned at major venues across North America in May and June. The rapper from Atlanta also has festival shows in New York City and Europe.

When do 21 Savage 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

21 Savage Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY

21 Savage All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 1
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 3
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
May 5
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
May 7
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 9
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
May 11
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
May 12
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
May 14
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
May 15
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 16
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 18
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 19
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
May 21
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
May 22
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 23
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
May 25
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
May 29
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 31
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 1
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 2
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 4
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 5
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jun 6
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Jun 9
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 11
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jun 13
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 14
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 15
21 Savage, J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jun 29
I-Days - Tedua and 21 Savage at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Splash! Festival at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Rock in Roma- 21 Savage at Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Ippodromo delle Capannelle Roma, Lazio, Italy
Aug 16
to
Aug 17
Blockfest at Ratinanniemi
Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue
Richfield Avenue City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow 21 Savage on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 21 Savage's Zumic artist page.

artists
21 Savage
genres
Hip Hop Rap Trap
image for artist 21 Savage
21 Savage
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
