2CELLOS Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mega-talented cellists ready to amaze the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2021

2CELLOS have announced plans for 2022 tour dates for North America.

The Croatia-based duo will bring their one-of-a-kind performances to large venues around the USA from March into April. The cellists, Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, display an amazing talent for combining classical chamber music with modern pop and rock. Earlier this year, they shared a music video for their interpretation of Bon Jovi's 1986 hit song "Livin' On A Prayer."

When do 2CELLOS 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 2022CELLOS. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

2CELLOS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

2CELLOS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 26
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Mar 28
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 30
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Mar 31
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 1
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Apr 3
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Apr 6
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Apr 8
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 10
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at The Theatre at Grand Prairie
The Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Apr 12
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at 1st Bank Center
1st Bank Center Broomfield, CO
Apr 14
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Apr 16
2CELLOS
2CELLOS at Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord
Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA

We recommend following 2CELLOS on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, follow the 2CELLOS Zumic artist page.

