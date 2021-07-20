2CELLOS Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

2CELLOS have announced plans for 2022 tour dates for North America.

The Croatia-based duo will bring their one-of-a-kind performances to large venues around the USA from March into April. The cellists, Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, display an amazing talent for combining classical chamber music with modern pop and rock. Earlier this year, they shared a music video for their interpretation of Bon Jovi's 1986 hit song "Livin' On A Prayer."

When do 2CELLOS 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 2022CELLOS. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following 2CELLOS on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

