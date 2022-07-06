View all results for 'alt'
3 Doors Down Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nine concerts across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2022

Rock band 3 Doors Down have added another date to their 2022 tour schedule.

The newly added concert is set for November 4 at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Minnesota. Before then, the band will rock out at music venues in North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. Also on the schedule is a festival performance at Blue Ridge Rock in Virginia and a motorcycle rally in Florida.

When do 3 Doors Down 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales are currently underway for Block Party. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

3 Doors Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Red River Valley Fair
Red River Valley Fair West Fargo, ND
Jul 9
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Madison County Fair and Rodeo
Madison County Fair and Rodeo Madison, NE
Jul 22
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Timberwolf Amphitheatre
Timberwolf Amphitheatre Maineville, OH
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 24
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Oct 19
to
Oct 23
Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally
Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Oct 28
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Oct 29
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Nov 4
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN

We recommend following 3 Doors Down on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their popular album The Better Life. For more, check out the 3 Doors Down Zumic artist page.

artists
genres
image for artist 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down
