3 Doors Down Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band 3 Doors Down have added another date to their 2022 tour schedule.

The newly added concert is set for November 4 at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Minnesota. Before then, the band will rock out at music venues in North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. Also on the schedule is a festival performance at Blue Ridge Rock in Virginia and a motorcycle rally in Florida.

When do 3 Doors Down 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales are currently underway for Block Party. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following 3 Doors Down on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their popular album The Better Life. For more, check out the 3 Doors Down Zumic artist page.