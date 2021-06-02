3 Doors Down Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

3 Doors Down have announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate their 2000 album, The Better Life.

Over 40 concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America. Joining as the opening band on select dates will be Seether, Theory of a Deadman, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, Chayce Beckham, or Koe Wetzel. 3 Doors Down plan to perform their hits and The Better Life in its entirety, which included popular songs "Kryptonite," "Be Like That," and "Loser."

When do 3 Doors Down 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for 3 Doors Down fan club and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 20YEARS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

3 Doors Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following 3 Doors Down on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the 3 Doors Down Zumic artist page.