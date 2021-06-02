View all results for 'alt'
3 Doors Down Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Better Life' summer tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2021

3 Doors Down have announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate their 2000 album, The Better Life.

Over 40 concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America. Joining as the opening band on select dates will be Seether, Theory of a Deadman, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, Chayce Beckham, or Koe Wetzel. 3 Doors Down plan to perform their hits and The Better Life in its entirety, which included popular songs "Kryptonite," "Be Like That," and "Loser."

When do 3 Doors Down 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for 3 Doors Down fan club and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 20YEARS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

3 Doors Down Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 19
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Oct 2
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

3 Doors Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 17
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 18
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Jul 22
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Jul 23
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 24
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jul 29
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Jul 30
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Jul 31
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 5
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 6
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 7
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 12
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 13
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Aug 14
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Sky Dancer Casino
Sky Dancer Casino Belcourt, ND
Aug 19
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 20
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Aug 21
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman at Harrah’s Resort SoCal - The Events Center
Harrah’s Resort SoCal - The Events Center Valley Center, CA
Aug 28
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Maricopa, AZ
Aug 29
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman
3 Doors Down and Theory of a Deadman at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 31
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Sep 2
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Corning, CA
Sep 3
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Sep 5
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 8
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 10
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Sep 11
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham at Allegan County Fair
Allegan County Fair Allegan, MI
Sep 12
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham
3 Doors Down and Chayce Beckham at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 23
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 24
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 25
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 30
3 Doors Down and Blackberry Smoke
3 Doors Down and Blackberry Smoke at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Oct 1
3 Doors Down and Blackberry Smoke
3 Doors Down and Blackberry Smoke at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Oct 2
3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Oct 7
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 8
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Oct 9
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel
3 Doors Down and Koe Wetzel at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 15
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 16
3 Doors Down and Seether
3 Doors Down and Seether at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

We recommend following 3 Doors Down on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the 3 Doors Down Zumic artist page.

artists
3 Doors Down
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
image for artist 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down
Aug
19
3 Doors Down and Seether
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
