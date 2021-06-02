3 Doors Down Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

3 Doors Down have announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate their 2000 album, The Better Life.
Over 40 concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America. Joining as the opening band on select dates will be Seether, Theory of a Deadman, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, Chayce Beckham, or Koe Wetzel. 3 Doors Down plan to perform their hits and The Better Life in its entirety, which included popular songs "Kryptonite," "Be Like That," and "Loser."
When do 3 Doors Down 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for 3 Doors Down fan club and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is 20YEARS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
3 Doors Down All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 17
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 22
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
New Orleans, LA
Jul 23
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Jul 24
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Jul 29
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Jul 30
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Jul 31
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 5
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 6
The Lawn At White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 7
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 12
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 13
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
Aug 14
Sky Dancer Casino
Belcourt, ND
Aug 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 20
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Aug 21
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
Harrah’s Resort SoCal - The Events Center
Valley Center, CA
Aug 28
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Maricopa, AZ
Aug 29
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Aug 31
San Jose Civic
San Jose, CA
Sep 2
Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
Corning, CA
Sep 3
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Sep 5
Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 8
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO
Sep 10
The Rust Belt
East Moline, IL
Sep 11
Allegan County Fair
Allegan, MI
Sep 12
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 23
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Sep 25
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Sep 30
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Oct 1
Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
Oct 2
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Oct 7
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Oct 8
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Oct 9
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Oct 15
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Oct 16
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
We recommend following 3 Doors Down on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
