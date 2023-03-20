3 Doors Down Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

3 Doors Down have announced 2023 tour dates with Candlebox. The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from June into October.

3DD will be celebrating their 2002 breakthrough album, Away From The Sun, by performing the LP in addition to other popular songs from their catalog. Meanwhile, Candlebox will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

When do 3 Doors Down 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 21. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHENIMGONE. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

