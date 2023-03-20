View all results for 'alt'
3 Doors Down Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Away From The Sun' anniversary tour with Candlebox
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2023

3 Doors Down have announced 2023 tour dates with Candlebox. The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from June into October.

3DD will be celebrating their 2002 breakthrough album, Away From The Sun, by performing the LP in addition to other popular songs from their catalog. Meanwhile, Candlebox will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

When do 3 Doors Down 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 21. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHENIMGONE. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

3 Doors Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 14
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Jun 17
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA
Jun 24
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jun 28
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 30
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 1
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 5
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at National Cherry Festival
National Cherry Festival Traverse City, MI
Jul 7
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 8
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Jul 13
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jul 15
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Jul 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Jul 18
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 20
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel Pocatello, ID
Jul 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Centene Stadium
Centene Stadium Great Falls, MT
Jul 25
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jul 27
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 28
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 4
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Corbin Arena - KY
The Corbin Arena - KY Corbin, KY
Aug 5
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 9
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 11
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Aug 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 18
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 19
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Champions Square At Caesars Superdome
Champions Square At Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Aug 25
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 26
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 30
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 1
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 2
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 6
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 8
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Sep 9
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 13
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 15
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Sep 20
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 22
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow 3 Doors Down on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the 3 Doors Down Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was edited on March 20, 2023 at 12:50 pm ET.

1
807
artists
3 Doors Down
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
сomments
image for artist 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down
Jun
28
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
