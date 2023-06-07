View all results for 'alt'
311 Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

19 shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2023

311 continues to bring their uplifting brand of reggae and rock wherever they go. This week, the band added fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October. The opening acts for the new dates will be AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth. Later this month, 311 have two headlining shows in Aspen, Colorado.

When do 311 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for App, Fan, Citi cardmembers, VIP packages, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

311 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 29
311 at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Jun 30
311 at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Jul 1
311, Matisyahu, J Boog and Arrested Development at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 19
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Sep 20
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 23
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, IN
Sep 24
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Sep 26
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 27
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Sep 29
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Sep 30
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Oct 1
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Oct 4
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Oct 5
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
311, AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Oct 22
Rock 2 Freedom Concert & Festival at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip
In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow 311 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 311's Zumic artist page.

artists
311
genres
Alt Rock Dub Reggae Pop Rock Reggae Reggae Rock Rock Ska Ska Punk
