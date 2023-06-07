311 Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

311 continues to bring their uplifting brand of reggae and rock wherever they go. This week, the band added fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October. The opening acts for the new dates will be AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth. Later this month, 311 have two headlining shows in Aspen, Colorado.

When do 311 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for App, Fan, Citi cardmembers, VIP packages, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

311 All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 311 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 311's Zumic artist page.