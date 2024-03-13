View all results for 'alt'
311 Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows and festivals in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2024

Fresh off "311 Day" and an NPR Tiny Desk concert, 311 added 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Unity Tour, the concerts feature opening acts AWOLNATION and / or Neon Trees.

New summer concerts are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Starting in April, 311 return to touring with headlining shows and festival performances in the USA and Europe. Currently, the group have nearly 50 performances scheduled through September.

When do 311 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNITY. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

311 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
311 at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Apr 27
Brightside Festival at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
311 and Skindred at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 10
311 at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Jun 11
311 and Winiary Bookings at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Rock For People at Festivalpark - Czechia
Festivalpark - Czechia Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 14
311 at O2 Academy Islington
O2 Academy Islington London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
311 at Sputnikhalle
Sputnikhalle Münster, NRW, Germany
Jun 23
311 at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 26
311 at Le Forum
Le Forum Vauréal, Île-de-France, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Rock Fest at Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds
Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds Cadott, WI
Jul 20
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena Cincinnati, OH
Jul 21
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jul 23
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 24
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 26
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center Interlochen, MI
Jul 27
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 28
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 31
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 3
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 4
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 6
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 7
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 9
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Aug 10
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 11
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at AvidXchange Music Factory
AvidXchange Music Factory Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Aug 14
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 15
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Sand Mountain Amphitheater
Sand Mountain Amphitheater Albertville, AL
Aug 17
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 18
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Aug 20
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 21
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Aug 22
311 and Neon Trees at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Aug 24
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 25
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 27
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 29
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 30
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 31
311, AWOLNATION, and Neon Trees at Marymoor Live
Marymoor Live Redmond, WA
Sep 7
Tacos & Tequila Music Festival at Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater
Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater Lubbock, TX
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 27
to
Sep 29
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD

For the most up-to-date information, follow 311 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 311's Zumic artist page.

