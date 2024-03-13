311 Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fresh off "311 Day" and an NPR Tiny Desk concert, 311 added 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Unity Tour, the concerts feature opening acts AWOLNATION and / or Neon Trees.
New summer concerts are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Starting in April, 311 return to touring with headlining shows and festival performances in the USA and Europe. Currently, the group have nearly 50 performances scheduled through September.
When do 311 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is UNITY. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
311 All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 20
GrindersKC
Kansas City, MO
Apr 27
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
May 17
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 11
Proxima
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Festivalpark - Czechia
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 14
O2 Academy Islington
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Sputnikhalle
Münster, NRW, Germany
Jun 23
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 26
Le Forum
Vauréal, Île-de-France, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds
Cadott, WI
Jul 20
Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 21
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Jul 23
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 24
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 26
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Interlochen, MI
Jul 27
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 28
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jul 31
The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 3
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 4
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 6
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 7
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 9
Roanoke Island Festival Park
Manteo, NC
Aug 10
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 11
AvidXchange Music Factory
Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Aug 14
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Aug 15
Sand Mountain Amphitheater
Albertville, AL
Aug 17
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Aug 18
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
Aug 20
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 21
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Aug 22
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Aug 24
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 25
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Aug 27
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 29
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 30
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Aug 31
Marymoor Live
Redmond, WA
Sep 7
Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater
Lubbock, TX
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
For the most up-to-date information, follow 311 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
