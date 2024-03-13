311 Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fresh off "311 Day" and an NPR Tiny Desk concert, 311 added 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Unity Tour, the concerts feature opening acts AWOLNATION and / or Neon Trees.

New summer concerts are planned in July and August at venues across North America. Starting in April, 311 return to touring with headlining shows and festival performances in the USA and Europe. Currently, the group have nearly 50 performances scheduled through September.

When do 311 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNITY. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

311 All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 311 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 311's Zumic artist page.