311 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With a 30+ year career behind them, 311 continue to bring their energetic reggae and rock stylings to the stage. This week, the band announced details for their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in March and April at mid-sized venues across America. At this time, an opening act has not been announced yet. 311 also plan to perform at the Innings Festival in March and California's BeachLife Festival in May.

When do 311 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNITY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

