311 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour through America
by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2022

With a 30+ year career behind them, 311 continue to bring their energetic reggae and rock stylings to the stage. This week, the band announced details for their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in March and April at mid-sized venues across America. At this time, an opening act has not been announced yet. 311 also plan to perform at the Innings Festival in March and California's BeachLife Festival in May.

311 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 6
311
311 at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Mar 7
311
311 at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 11
311
311 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 12
311
311 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 15
311
311 at JJs Live
JJs Live Fayetteville, AR
Mar 18
311
311 at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Mar 20
311
311 at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 22
311
311 at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 23
311
311 at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 25
311
311 at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Mar 26
311
311 at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Mar 28
311
311 at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 29
311
311 at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Mar 30
311
311 at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 1
311
311 at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Apr 2
311
311 at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 3
311
311 at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Apr 5
311
311 at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Apr 6
311
311 at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
May 13
to
May 15
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
When do 311 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNITY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following 311 on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out 311's Zumic artist page.

1
124
artists
311
genres
Alt Rock Dub Reggae Pop Rock Reggae Rock Ska Ska Punk
