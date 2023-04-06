5 Seconds of Summer Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Andy Deluca

Pop rockers 5 Seconds of Summer have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, newly planned concerts are set at arenas and stadiums across North America and Europe from August into October, as well as festival performances.

There will also be a tour of South America in July and August, with dates and locations to be announced later. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do 5 Seconds of Summer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmember begin April 11. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

5 Seconds of Summer All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 5 Seconds of Summer on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

5SOS will release a digital version of their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall on April 14. For more, check out the 5 Seconds of Summer Zumic artist page.