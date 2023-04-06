5 Seconds of Summer Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop rockers 5 Seconds of Summer have announced 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, newly planned concerts are set at arenas and stadiums across North America and Europe from August into October, as well as festival performances.
There will also be a tour of South America in July and August, with dates and locations to be announced later. Check back here when that information becomes available.
When do 5 Seconds of Summer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmember begin April 11. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 10
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 12
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 15
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 16
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Aug 18
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 19
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 25
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 26
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 1
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Sep 2
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 3
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Sep 6
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 9
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 10
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Sep 13
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 23
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 24
Palacio Vistalegre
Madrid, Spain
Sep 26
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 27
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Sep 28
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 30
Palais 12
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 1
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 3
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 8
La Seine Musicale
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Oct 10
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 11
Arena Gliwice
Gliwice, śląskie, Poland
Oct 12
Eden Arena
Czech Republic, Czechia
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow 5 Seconds of Summer on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
5SOS will release a digital version of their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall on April 14. For more, check out the 5 Seconds of Summer Zumic artist page.