5 Seconds of Summer Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2023
Photo Credit: Andy Deluca

Pop rockers 5 Seconds of Summer have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, newly planned concerts are set at arenas and stadiums across North America and Europe from August into October, as well as festival performances.

There will also be a tour of South America in July and August, with dates and locations to be announced later. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do 5 Seconds of Summer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmember begin April 11. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

5 Seconds of Summer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 10
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 12
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 15
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 16
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 18
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 19
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 21
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 23
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 25
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 26
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 28
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 30
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 1
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 2
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 3
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 6
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 9
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 10
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 13
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 14
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 23
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 24
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Sep 26
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 27
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Sep 28
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 30
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 1
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 3
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 8
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at La Seine Musicale
La Seine Musicale Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Oct 10
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Oct 11
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Arena Gliwice
Arena Gliwice Gliwice, śląskie, Poland
Oct 12
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer at Eden Arena
Eden Arena Czech Republic, Czechia
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow 5 Seconds of Summer on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

5SOS will release a digital version of their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall on April 14. For more, check out the 5 Seconds of Summer Zumic artist page.

Aug
21
5 Seconds of Summer
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
