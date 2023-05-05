View all results for 'alt'
50 Cent Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Final Lap' tour with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 5, 2023

50 Cent has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Final Lap.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from late September into November. Busta Rhymes will open all the new dates and Jeremih will be on the bill for the North American shows. For these new concerts, 50 Cent plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his popular album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. More artists and shows will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do 50 Cent 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 7. Presales for VIP packages and Verified Fan begin May 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

50 Cent Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 9
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

50 Cent All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
50 Cent at E11EVEN MIAMI
E11EVEN MIAMI Miami, FL
Jun 3
50 Cent at The Grand Boston
The Grand Boston Boston, MA
Jun 28
Burna Boy, 50 Cent, and Black Sherif at Praia da Rocha Beach
Praia da Rocha Beach Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jul 23
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 25
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 27
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 29
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 5
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 6
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 8
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 9
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 11
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 12
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 13
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 15
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 17
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 20
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 22
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 24
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 25
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 27
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 29
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 30
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 31
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 2
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 4
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 6
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 7
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 8
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 10
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 11
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 13
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 15
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 17
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 28
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 29
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 30
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Oct 4
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Oct 5
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Trondheim Spektrum
Trondheim Spektrum Trondheim, Trøndelag, Norway
Oct 7
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 9
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
Oct 11
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Oct 14
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 21
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Oct 22
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 24
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 25
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Oct 26
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 28
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Oct 31
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Zenith of Strasbourg
Zenith of Strasbourg Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Nov 2
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Zénith Nantes Métropole
Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain, Pays de la Loire, France
Nov 3
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Nov 6
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 9
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 10
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow 50 Cent on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 50 Cent's Zumic artist page.

