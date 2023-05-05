50 Cent Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 Cent has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Final Lap.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from late September into November. Busta Rhymes will open all the new dates and Jeremih will be on the bill for the North American shows. For these new concerts, 50 Cent plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his popular album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. More artists and shows will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do 50 Cent 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 7. Presales for VIP packages and Verified Fan begin May 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

50 Cent All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 50 Cent on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

