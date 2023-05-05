50 Cent Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 Cent has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Final Lap.
The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from late September into November. Busta Rhymes will open all the new dates and Jeremih will be on the bill for the North American shows. For these new concerts, 50 Cent plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his popular album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. More artists and shows will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.
When do 50 Cent 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 7. Presales for VIP packages and Verified Fan begin May 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 9
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 3
The Grand Boston
Boston, MA
Jun 28
Praia da Rocha Beach
Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Jul 25
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 27
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 29
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 5
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 6
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 8
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 9
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 11
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 12
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 13
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 15
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 17
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 20
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 22
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 24
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 25
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 27
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 29
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 30
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 31
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 2
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 4
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 6
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Sep 7
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 8
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 10
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 11
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 13
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 15
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
United Center
Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Sep 28
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 29
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 30
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Oct 4
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Oct 5
Trondheim Spektrum
Trondheim, Trøndelag, Norway
Oct 7
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 11
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Oct 14
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 21
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Oct 22
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 24
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Oct 25
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Oct 26
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 28
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Oct 31
Zenith of Strasbourg
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Nov 2
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Saint-Herblain, Pays de la Loire, France
Nov 3
Place de La Defense
Antony, Île-de-France, France
Nov 6
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 9
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 10
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow 50 Cent on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
