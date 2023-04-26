6LACK Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

6LACK has announced 2023 - 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Since I Have A Lover. This will be 6LACK's most extensive tour since 2019.
The newly planned North American concerts begin in early October into late November, featuring opening act Mereba on select dates. Those are followed by a European tour in February and March of 2024 with SadBoi and DJ Spinall on the bill. More special guests will be announced at a later time.
When do 6LACK 2023-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is SIHAL. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 5
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 6
Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Brooklyn, NY
6LACK All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 4
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 5
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 10
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Oct 13
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 17
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 19
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Oct 22
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Oct 25
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Oct 26
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Oct 31
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 1
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Nov 2
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Nov 10
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Nov 11
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Nov 13
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Nov 21
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Nov 24
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Feb 12
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Feb 14
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 15
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 17
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Feb 21
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 22
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Feb 25
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 27
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Feb 29
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Mar 1
Berns
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 3
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
For the most up-to-date information, follow 6LACK on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out 6LACK's Zumic artist page.