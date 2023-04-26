6LACK Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

6LACK has announced 2023 - 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Since I Have A Lover. This will be 6LACK's most extensive tour since 2019.

The newly planned North American concerts begin in early October into late November, featuring opening act Mereba on select dates. Those are followed by a European tour in February and March of 2024 with SadBoi and DJ Spinall on the bill. More special guests will be announced at a later time.

When do 6LACK 2023-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SIHAL. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

6LACK All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 6LACK on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 6LACK's Zumic artist page.