6LACK Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring the USA, Canada, and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 26, 2023

6LACK has announced 2023 - 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Since I Have A Lover. This will be 6LACK's most extensive tour since 2019.

The newly planned North American concerts begin in early October into late November, featuring opening act Mereba on select dates. Those are followed by a European tour in February and March of 2024 with SadBoi and DJ Spinall on the bill. More special guests will be announced at a later time.

When do 6LACK 2023-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SIHAL. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

6LACK Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 5
6LACK at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 6
6LACK at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

6LACK All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
6LACK and Mereba at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 4
6LACK and Mereba at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 5
6LACK and Mereba at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 7
6LACK and Mereba at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 10
6LACK and Mereba at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
6LACK and Mereba at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 13
6LACK and Mereba at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
6LACK and Mereba at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 17
6LACK and Mereba at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 19
6LACK at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
6LACK at Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 22
6LACK at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 25
6LACK at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 26
6LACK at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 31
6LACK at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 1
6LACK at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 2
6LACK at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 5
6LACK at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 6
6LACK at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Nov 8
6LACK at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 10
6LACK at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 11
6LACK at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 13
6LACK at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
6LACK at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 18
6LACK at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 19
6LACK at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 21
6LACK at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 22
6LACK at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Nov 24
6LACK at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 12
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Feb 14
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 15
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 17
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Feb 21
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 22
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 25
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 27
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Feb 29
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Mar 1
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 3
6LACK, SadBoi, and DJ Spinall at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway

For the most up-to-date information, follow 6LACK on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out 6LACK's Zumic artist page.

