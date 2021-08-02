A Day To Remember Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With vaccinations making it possible for bands to get back out on the road, A Day To Remember have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Re-Entry.

The newly announced concerts are planned from September into November, making stops at American venues from coast to coast. The opening acts on the new dates will be British rock band Asking Alexandria and Point North. ADTR also plan to perform at the PromoWest Pavilion in Kentucky and make an appearance at Ohio's Inkcarceration festival.

When do A Day To Remember 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is REENTRY. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following A Day To Remember on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, ADTR released a new album titled You're Welcome. For more, check out A Day To Remember's Zumic artist page.