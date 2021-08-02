View all results for 'alt'
A Day To Remember Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Re-Entry' tour with Asking Alexandria & Point North
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2021

With vaccinations making it possible for bands to get back out on the road, A Day To Remember have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Re-Entry.

The newly announced concerts are planned from September into November, making stops at American venues from coast to coast. The opening acts on the new dates will be British rock band Asking Alexandria and Point North. ADTR also plan to perform at the PromoWest Pavilion in Kentucky and make an appearance at Ohio's Inkcarceration festival.

When do A Day To Remember 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is REENTRY. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 4
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

A Day To Remember All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021
Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 10
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 28
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Sep 29
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 2
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Eastern States Exposition - The Big E Xfinity Arena
Eastern States Exposition - The Big E Xfinity Arena West Springfield, MA
Oct 4
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 7
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 8
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Oct 9
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 11
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 13
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 14
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Oct 15
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 17
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 20
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 24
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Oct 26
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Oct 27
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 29
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 30
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at O'Reilly Family Events Center
O'Reilly Family Events Center Springfield, MO
Nov 1
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Nov 2
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Nov 3
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Nov 6
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, and Point North at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL

We recommend following A Day To Remember on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, ADTR released a new album titled You're Welcome. For more, check out A Day To Remember's Zumic artist page.

