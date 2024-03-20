View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

A Day To Remember Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2024

A Day To Remember announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Least Anticipated Album Tour. Opening acts on select dates will be The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and / or Scowl.

New shows are planned at arenas and amphitheater's across North America in June and July. In May, A Day To Remember have festival performances at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Hangout.

When do A Day To Remember 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A Day To Remember Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 26
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 29
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

A Day To Remember All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
to
May 19
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
Jun 6
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, and Four Year Strong at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jun 8
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 9
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 11
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 12
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 14
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 15
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 16
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Terminal B At The Outer Harbor
Terminal B At The Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Jun 18
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 22
to
Jun 23
Four Chord Music Festival at The Carrie Furnace
The Carrie Furnace Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 23
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun at Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jun 25
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Jun 26
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 28
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at The Stage at Suffolk Downs
The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA
Jun 29
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 30
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 2
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 3
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jul 5
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 6
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Jul 7
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Jul 9
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Jul 10
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Jul 12
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jul 14
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jul 15
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jul 18
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, and Four Year Strong at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 19
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 21
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 22
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 24
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 25
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 26
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 28
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Scowl at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow A Day To Remember on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out A Day To Remember's Zumic artist page.

1
288
artists
A Day To Remember
genres
Alt Rock Metalcore Pop Punk Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember
Jun
26
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article A Day To Remember Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 5, 2022
A Day To Remember Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Alt Rock Hard Rock Metalcore Pop Punk A Day To Remember
2
3844
image for article A Day To Remember Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 2, 2021
A Day To Remember Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Metal Metalcore A Day To Remember
2
2971
image for article A Day To Remember Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 6, 2019
A Day To Remember Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Metal Metalcore A Day To Remember Beartooth I Prevail
1
2037
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart