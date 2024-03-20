A Day To Remember Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A Day To Remember announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Least Anticipated Album Tour. Opening acts on select dates will be The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and / or Scowl.

New shows are planned at arenas and amphitheater's across North America in June and July. In May, A Day To Remember have festival performances at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Hangout.

When do A Day To Remember 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A Day To Remember All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow A Day To Remember on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

