A R I Z O N A Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Live For A Night' in North America
by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2023

A R I Z O N A have announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as Live For A Night.

Twenty-two concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This year is shaping up to be the band's most extensive time touring since 2019.

When do A R I Z O N A 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A R I Z O N A Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 8
A R I Z O N A at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

A R I Z O N A All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 10
A R I Z O N A at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 11
A R I Z O N A at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 13
A R I Z O N A at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 14
A R I Z O N A at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 17
A R I Z O N A at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 18
A R I Z O N A at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20
A R I Z O N A at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 21
A R I Z O N A at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 22
A R I Z O N A at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 25
A R I Z O N A at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 26
A R I Z O N A at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 27
A R I Z O N A at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 28
A R I Z O N A at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 1
A R I Z O N A at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 2
A R I Z O N A at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 4
A R I Z O N A at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
A R I Z O N A at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 6
A R I Z O N A at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 8
A R I Z O N A at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 9
A R I Z O N A at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 10
A R I Z O N A at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 11
A R I Z O N A at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

For the most up-to-date information, follow A R I Z O N A on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out A R I Z O N A's Zumic artist page.

