A R I Z O N A Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A R I Z O N A have announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as Live For A Night.

Twenty-two concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This year is shaping up to be the band's most extensive time touring since 2019.

When do A R I Z O N A 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A R I Z O N A All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow A R I Z O N A on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out A R I Z O N A's Zumic artist page.