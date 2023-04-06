Ab-Soul Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Ab-Soul has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Intelligent Movement.

The new shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast this June. Seventeen total concerts are planned. Later this month, Ab-Soul has a headlining performance at Union Hall in Edmonton.

Ab-Soul All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ab-Soul 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ab-Soul on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Ab-Soul's most recent album is 2022's Herbert. For more, check out Ab-Soul's Zumic artist page.