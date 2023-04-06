View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ab-Soul Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Intelligent Movement' concerts this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2023

Rapper Ab-Soul has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Intelligent Movement.

The new shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast this June. Seventeen total concerts are planned. Later this month, Ab-Soul has a headlining performance at Union Hall in Edmonton.

Ab-Soul All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 2
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Adelaide Hall
Adelaide Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 4
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Jun 5
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 7
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Cervantes' Other Side
Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO
Jun 9
to
Jun 10
Hive Music Festival
Hive Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 11
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Jun 12
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Jun 15
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The New Parish
The New Parish Oakland, CA
Jun 18
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Jun 20
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jun 22
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jun 23
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 25
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 27
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 28
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Jun 29
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 30
Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
When do Ab-Soul 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ab-Soul on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Ab-Soul's most recent album is 2022's Herbert. For more, check out Ab-Soul's Zumic artist page.

1
173
artists
Ab-Soul
genres
Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q Headline TDE's 'Championship' 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
January 26, 2018
Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q Headline TDE's 'Championship...
Tickets Ab-Soul Jay Rock Kendrick Lamar Lance Skiiiwalker Schoolboy Q SZA
2
5461
image for article "Really Doe" - Danny Brown ft Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Earl Sweatshirt (Prod. Black Milk) [YouTube Audio Single]
September 19, 2016
"Really Doe" - Danny Brown ft Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Earl S...
Music Hip Hop Ab-Soul Danny Brown Earl Sweatshirt Kendrick Lamar Los Angeles, CA Audio Single Detroit, MI
2
1224
image for article "The Documentary 2" - The Game [Official Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
November 3, 2015
"The Documentary 2" - The Game [Official Full Album Stream + Zumi...
Music Hip Hop West Coast Rap Ab-Soul Dej Loaf DJ Premier Drake Dr. Dre Eric Bellinger Fergie Future Hit-Boy Ice Cube Jelly Roll Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Mike WiLL Made It Q-Tip Snoop Dogg The Game will.i.am Full Album Stream
1
4154
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart