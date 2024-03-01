View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Abbath Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headbanging from Norway to Canada and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2024

Metal band Abbath announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Dread Reaver.

Fifteen new May concerts are planned at music halls and theatres in eastern Canada and the northeastern USA, as well as one show in Texas. Opening acts will be Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp. Abbath also have festival performances at Maryland Deathfest and Ton Of Rock.

Abbath Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 25
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Abbath All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 9
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Théâtre Capitole
Théâtre Capitole Québec, QC, Canada
May 10
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at La Tulipe
La Tulipe Montréal, QC, Canada
May 11
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at The Hub (fka Wax Nightclub)
The Hub (fka Wax Nightclub) Kitchener, ON, Canada
May 12
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
May 14
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
May 16
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
May 17
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
May 18
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Dark Lord Day
Dark Lord Day Munster, IN
May 19
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
May 20
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 22
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
May 23
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
May 23
to
May 26
Maryland Deathfest at Power Plant Live
Power Plant Live Baltimore, MD
May 24
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
May 25
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
When do Abbath 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Abbath on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Abbath's Zumic artist page.

1
262
artists
Abbath
genres
Heavy metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Abbath
Abbath
May
25
Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart