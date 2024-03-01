Abbath Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Metal band Abbath announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Dread Reaver.

Fifteen new May concerts are planned at music halls and theatres in eastern Canada and the northeastern USA, as well as one show in Texas. Opening acts will be Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp. Abbath also have festival performances at Maryland Deathfest and Ton Of Rock.

