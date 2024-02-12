View all results for 'alt'
AC/DC Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

21 shows in Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 12, 2024

AC/DC is ready to shake fans all night long! This week, the veteran rockers announced 2024 tour dates for Europe. This is the group's first tour since 2016.

Billed in conjunction with their most recent album, 2020's Power Up, twenty-one new shows are planned at major venues in Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland. For these new dates, the band will be joined by former Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney who is replacing longtime band member Cliff Williams.

When do AC/DC 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AC/DC All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
AC/DC at Veltins Arena
Veltins Arena Gelsenkirchen, Germany
May 21
AC/DC at Veltins Arena
Veltins Arena Gelsenkirchen, Germany
May 25
AC/DC at RCF Arena
RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
May 29
AC/DC at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Sevilla, Spain
Jun 5
AC/DC at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 9
AC/DC at Olympic Stadium Munich
Olympic Stadium Munich München, Germany
Jun 12
AC/DC at Olympic Stadium Munich
Olympic Stadium Munich München, Germany
Jun 16
AC/DC at Rinne Dresden
Rinne Dresden Dresden, SN, Germany
Jun 23
AC/DC at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jun 26
AC/DC at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jun 29
AC/DC at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 3
AC/DC at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
AC/DC at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
AC/DC at Hockenheimring
Hockenheimring Hockenheim, BW, Germany
Jul 17
AC/DC at Wasen
Wasen Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jul 21
AC/DC at LMK Vajnory
LMK Vajnory Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj, Slovakia
Jul 27
AC/DC at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 31
AC/DC at Deutsche Messe
Deutsche Messe Hannover, NDS, Germany
Aug 9
AC/DC at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 13
AC/DC at HIPPODROME PARISLONGCHAMP
HIPPODROME PARISLONGCHAMP Paris, IDF, France
Aug 17
AC/DC at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow AC/DC on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out AC/DC's Zumic artist page.

