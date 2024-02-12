AC/DC Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

AC/DC is ready to shake fans all night long! This week, the veteran rockers announced 2024 tour dates for Europe. This is the group's first tour since 2016.

Billed in conjunction with their most recent album, 2020's Power Up, twenty-one new shows are planned at major venues in Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland. For these new dates, the band will be joined by former Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney who is replacing longtime band member Cliff Williams.

When do AC/DC 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

