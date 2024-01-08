View all results for 'alt'
Ace Frehley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and new album info
by Francesco Marano

Published January 8, 2024

KISS guitar legend Ace Frehley announced 2024 tour dates.

The new headlining shows are planned from January into June at mid-sized North American venues. Additional tour dates will be announced at a later time. Ace will also perform on the Monsters of Rock Cruise departing out of Miami in February.

On February 23, Frehley will release a new album titled 10,000 Volts. Watch the music video for the title track.

Ace Frehley Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ace Frehley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 25
Ace Frehley at The Grand Theatre Frankfort
The Grand Theatre Frankfort Frankfort, KY
Jan 26
Ace Frehley at Paramount Theatre Centre Anderson
Rescheduled
Paramount Theatre Centre Anderson Anderson, IN
Jan 27
Ace Frehley at Brown County Music Center
Rescheduled
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Monsters of Rock Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
Mar 28
Ace Frehley at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Mar 29
Ace Frehley at Stadium Theatre
Stadium Theatre Woonsocket, RI
Mar 30
Ace Frehley at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Rutland, VT
Apr 12
Ace Frehley at Rome Capitol Theatre
Rome Capitol Theatre Rome, NY
Apr 13
Ace Frehley at Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center
Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center Carteret, NJ
Jun 28
Ace Frehley at Marion Cultural and Civic Center
Marion Cultural and Civic Center Marion, IL
When do Ace Frehley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ace Frehley on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ace Frehley's Zumic artist page.

