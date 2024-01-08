Ace Frehley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

KISS guitar legend Ace Frehley announced 2024 tour dates.

The new headlining shows are planned from January into June at mid-sized North American venues. Additional tour dates will be announced at a later time. Ace will also perform on the Monsters of Rock Cruise departing out of Miami in February.

On February 23, Frehley will release a new album titled 10,000 Volts. Watch the music video for the title track.

Ace Frehley All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ace Frehley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ace Frehley on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

