Action Bronson Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rapper and food connoisseur Action Bronson has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava And The Human Growth Hormone, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in July. Next month, Action has headlining concerts in New York City and London. In late July and early October, the rapper will be on the lineup for a handful of Incubus' shows in Minnesota and California.

When do Action Bronson 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

This week, Action released the premiere episode of The In Studio Show where he rates New York's top burgers. For more, check out Action Bronson's Zumic artist page.