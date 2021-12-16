Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rappers Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining Bronson and Sweatshirt as supporting acts will be The Alchemist and Detroit artist Boldy James. An impressive posse, for sure.

Billed as ÑBA LEATHER, the newly announced shows are planned at mid-sized venues from January into March. Although billed as a world tour, only 15 co-headlining performances in America have been announced at this time.

Action Bronson All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Zumic artist pages.