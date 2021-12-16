View all results for 'alt'
Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with The Alchemist and Boldy James
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 16, 2021

Rappers Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining Bronson and Sweatshirt as supporting acts will be The Alchemist and Detroit artist Boldy James. An impressive posse, for sure.

Billed as ÑBA LEATHER, the newly announced shows are planned at mid-sized venues from January into March. Although billed as a world tour, only 15 co-headlining performances in America have been announced at this time.

Action Bronson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 16
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Action Bronson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 29
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 30
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 5
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 9
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 11
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 12
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 14
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 19
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 22
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Feb 23
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 25
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 27
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 3
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, and Boldy James at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
When do Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Zumic artist pages.

artists
Action Bronson Earl Sweatshirt
genres
Hip Hop
image for artist Action Bronson
Action Bronson
Feb
16
image for artist Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Feb
16
seating chart