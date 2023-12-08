View all results for 'alt'
Adam Ant 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

45+ shows in North America and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2023

Seasoned musician Adam Ant added tour dates, billed as Antmusic 2024. The new concerts are scheduled from March into May across North America with The English Beat on board as the opening band.

Known for his work as the frontman in Adam and the Ants from 1977 to 1982 and solo career since, Adam Ant will be truckin' hard in the coming year with about 50 concerts scheduled. During October and November, Adam will tour the UK.

Adam Ant All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
Adam Ant and The English Beat at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 22
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 23
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 25
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 26
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Mar 27
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 29
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 30
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Goodyear Theater
Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
Apr 1
Adam Ant and The English Beat at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Apr 2
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Apr 3
Adam Ant and The English Beat at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr 5
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Apr 6
Adam Ant and The English Beat at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Apr 7
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
Apr 9
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Apr 10
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 12
Adam Ant and The English Beat at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Apr 13
Adam Ant and The English Beat at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Apr 14
Adam Ant and The English Beat at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Apr 16
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 19
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 20
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 21
Adam Ant and The English Beat at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 23
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 24
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 26
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 2
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 3
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Elsinore Theatre
Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
May 5
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
May 6
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
May 8
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
May 10
Adam Ant and The English Beat at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Adam Ant at Corn Exchange
Corn Exchange Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Adam Ant at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Adam Ant at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Adam Ant at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Adam Ant at G Live Guildford
G Live Guildford Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Adam Ant at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Adam Ant at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Adam Ant at New Theatre - Cardiff
New Theatre - Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Adam Ant at Sheffield City Hall
Sheffield City Hall South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Adam Ant at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Adam Ant at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Adam Ant at Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1
Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1 Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Adam Ant at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Adam Ant at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Adam Ant at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Adam Ant at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Adam Ant at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Adam Ant on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Adam Ant's Zumic artist page.

1
230
artists
Adam Ant
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Post-punk Singer-Songwriter Ska
сomments
image for artist Adam Ant
Adam Ant
Apr
3
Adam Ant and The English Beat
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr
7
Adam Ant and The English Beat
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
recommended music
