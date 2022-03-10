View all results for 'alt'
Adam Lambert Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining solo shows and rocking with Queen
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 10, 2022

Adam Lambert has added headlining tour dates to his 2022 schedule. The newly planned shows are set in May, with six performances lined up in Florida and Georgia. After the solo shows, he rejoins Queen for a tour through Europe. Since joining Queen in 2011, he has breathed new life into the band's classic songs, thrilling live audiences around the world.

As a solo artist, Lambert's recent album was 2020's VELVET, released the same month that the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry around the world. 2022 is shaping up to be his biggest touring year since at least 2016.

When do Adam Lambert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ALFCFAM. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Adam Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
May 1
Sunfest Festival
Sunfest Festival at West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL Florida, United States
Apr 28
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
May 1
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 3
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
May 4
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 6
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 27
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 28
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 30
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Arena Birmingham
Arena Birmingham West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Arena Birmingham
Arena Birmingham West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jun 26
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 28
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 29
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jul 1
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 2
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 6
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 10
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 11
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 13
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 15
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 17
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 18
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 20
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jul 21
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Telneor Arena
Telneor Arena Fornebu, Viken, Norway
Jul 24
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Jul 25
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland

We recommend following Adam Lambert on his social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Adam Lambert's Zumic artist page.

