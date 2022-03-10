Adam Lambert Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Adam Lambert has added headlining tour dates to his 2022 schedule. The newly planned shows are set in May, with six performances lined up in Florida and Georgia. After the solo shows, he rejoins Queen for a tour through Europe. Since joining Queen in 2011, he has breathed new life into the band's classic songs, thrilling live audiences around the world.

As a solo artist, Lambert's recent album was 2020's VELVET, released the same month that the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry around the world. 2022 is shaping up to be his biggest touring year since at least 2016.

When do Adam Lambert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ALFCFAM. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Adam Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets

