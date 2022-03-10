Adam Lambert Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Adam Lambert has added headlining tour dates to his 2022 schedule. The newly planned shows are set in May, with six performances lined up in Florida and Georgia. After the solo shows, he rejoins Queen for a tour through Europe. Since joining Queen in 2011, he has breathed new life into the band's classic songs, thrilling live audiences around the world.
As a solo artist, Lambert's recent album was 2020's VELVET, released the same month that the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry around the world. 2022 is shaping up to be his biggest touring year since at least 2016.
When do Adam Lambert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is ALFCFAM. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Adam Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 28
to
May 1
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida, United States
Apr 28
Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Key West, FL
May 1
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
May 3
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Tampa, FL
May 4
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
May 6
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
May 27
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 28
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 30
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 3
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 5
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Arena Birmingham
West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Arena Birmingham
West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Jun 26
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jun 28
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 29
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Jul 1
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 2
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 6
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 10
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 11
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 13
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 15
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 17
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Jul 18
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Jul 20
Avicii Arena
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jul 21
Telneor Arena
Fornebu, Viken, Norway
Jul 24
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
Jul 25
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
We recommend following Adam Lambert on his social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Adam Lambert's Zumic artist page.