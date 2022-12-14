View all results for 'alt'
Adam Sandler Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

11 shows in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2022

Brooklyn native Adam Sandler has announced 2023 tour dates.

At this time, 11 performances are set at large-scale arenas in the USA in February. Description on the tour's promotional material says he will be joined by a surprise guest that has yet to be named. According to data on setlist.fm, Sandler last entertained live audiences in 2019.

When do Adam Sandler 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin December 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Adam Sandler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 5
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Feb 6
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Feb 7
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Feb 8
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 10
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Feb 11
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 13
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 14
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 15
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 17
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 18
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

We recommend following Adam Sandler on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Adam Sandler's Zumic artist page.

