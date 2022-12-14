Adam Sandler Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brooklyn native Adam Sandler has announced 2023 tour dates.

At this time, 11 performances are set at large-scale arenas in the USA in February. Description on the tour's promotional material says he will be joined by a surprise guest that has yet to be named. According to data on setlist.fm, Sandler last entertained live audiences in 2019.

When do Adam Sandler 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin December 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

