View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Adam Sandler Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15 events in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 12, 2022

Brooklyn native Adam Sandler has announced 2022 tour dates.

At this time, 15 performances are set at large-scale arenas in America this October and November. According to a description on the tour's promotional material, he will be joined by a surprise guest that has yet to be named. According to data on setlist.fm, Sandler last entertained live audiences in 2019.

When do Adam Sandler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for local venues / radio begin as early as September 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Adam Sandler Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 27
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at UBS Arena - Belmont Park
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY

Adam Sandler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 21
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Oct 22
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Oct 23
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 25
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center Verona, NY
Oct 27
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at UBS Arena - Belmont Park
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY
Oct 28
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 29
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 6
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 7
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Nov 9
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Nov 10
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 11
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 12
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Nov 13
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Nov 14
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA

We recommend following Adam Sandler on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Adam Sandler's Zumic artist page.

2
1403
artists
Adam Sandler
genres
Comedy Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Oct
27
Adam Sandler
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Chanukah Song" (2015 Edition) - Adam Sandler [YouTube Official Video]
December 7, 2015
"Chanukah Song" (2015 Edition) - Adam Sandler [YouTube Official V...
Music Comedy Singer-Songwriter Adam Sandler Brooklyn, NY Live Performance (Video) San Diego, CA
1
923
image for article Tenacious D Announce 2013 "Festival Supreme" For Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles
June 10, 2013
Tenacious D Announce 2013 "Festival Supreme" For Santa Monica Pie...
News Alt Rock Pop Rock Adam Sandler Fred Armisen Hannibal Buress Reggie Watts Sarah Silverman Tenacious D Zach Galifianakis Los Angeles, CA Santa Monica, CA Beardyman Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious Demetri Martin Dynasty Handbag Eric Idle Garfunkel & Oates Nancy & Beth Neil Hamburger Band Princess The Abe Lincoln Story The Gregory Brothers The Mighty Boosh Tig Notard Tim & Eric Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Will Forte
1
939
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart