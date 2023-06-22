View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Adekunle Gold Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tequila Ever After' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Tequila Ever After. The LP is scheduled for release this summer.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. In the coming weeks, Adekuncle has festival performances in Denmark and Belgium.

Adekunle Gold Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
Adekunle Gold at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Adekunle Gold All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Sep 22
Adekunle Gold at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 23
Adekunle Gold at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 25
Adekunle Gold at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Adekunle Gold at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 29
Adekunle Gold at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Adekunle Gold at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Oct 1
Adekunle Gold at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 3
Adekunle Gold at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Adekunle Gold at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 7
Adekunle Gold at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 9
Adekunle Gold at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Oct 12
Adekunle Gold at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 14
Adekunle Gold at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Adekunle Gold at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Adekunle Gold at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 20
Adekunle Gold at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 22
Adekunle Gold at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
When do Adekunle Gold 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TIOTEQUILA. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Adekunle Gold on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Adekunle Gold's Zumic artist page.

1
151
artists
Adekunle Gold
genres
Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold
Sep
29
Adekunle Gold
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart