Adekunle Gold Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Tequila Ever After. The LP is scheduled for release this summer.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. In the coming weeks, Adekuncle has festival performances in Denmark and Belgium.

Adekunle Gold All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Adekunle Gold 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TIOTEQUILA. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Adekunle Gold on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

