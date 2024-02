Adele Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Adele added 2024 tour dates for Germany.

Eight new concerts are planned in Munich, Germany from August 2 to 24. The Sonderfreifläche An Der Messe (also known as "Munich Messe") venue is a brand new and unique space for a concert, as shared in a press release: "Adele will be performing in a bespoke open-air arena that has been created just for these special shows."

Adele is currently hosting a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, extending into June. Adele first began her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency in November of 2022.

When do Adele 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the Adele presales begin February 7. Artist registration is currently open and will close on February 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

