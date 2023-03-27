Adele Plans 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Adele announced a new batch of Las Vegas residency dates for 2023.

Thirty-four shows are now scheduled from June into November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele first began her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency in November of 2022. These are the only performances the British singer has planned at this time.

When do Adele 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Verified Fan presale begins April 5. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Adele All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Adele on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Adele's Zumic artist page.