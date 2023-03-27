View all results for 'alt'
Adele Plans 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

34 shows at Caesars Palace
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2023

This week, Adele announced a new batch of Las Vegas residency dates for 2023.

Thirty-four shows are now scheduled from June into November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele first began her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency in November of 2022. These are the only performances the British singer has planned at this time.

When do Adele 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Verified Fan presale begins April 5. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Adele All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 23
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 24
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 30
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 4
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 11
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 18
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 25
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 1
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 8
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 15
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 16
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 29
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Adele
Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Adele on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Adele's Zumic artist page.

