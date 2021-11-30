Adele Shares 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hot on the heels of her new album, 30, Adele has announced details for 2022 Las Vegas residency dates, billed as Weekends With Adele. Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled from January into April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger with the latest omicron variant creating higher risk levels, the concert industry has been taking safety precautions that are affecting international stars like Adele which may explain why she doesn't have a big tour planned at large-scale venues and arenas as she did in conjunction with her previous album. Aside from the Vegas residency, the only other concerts currently on her schedule are two hometown shows at London's Hyde Park in July.

When do Adele 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale begins December 7. Registration for Verified Fan opens November 30 and closes December 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Adele on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the singer released her fourth studio album, titled 30. For more, check out Adele's Zumic artist page.