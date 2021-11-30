View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Adele Shares 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

24 shows at Caesars Palace
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2021

Hot on the heels of her new album, 30, Adele has announced details for 2022 Las Vegas residency dates, billed as Weekends With Adele. Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled from January into April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger with the latest omicron variant creating higher risk levels, the concert industry has been taking safety precautions that are affecting international stars like Adele which may explain why she doesn't have a big tour planned at large-scale venues and arenas as she did in conjunction with her previous album. Aside from the Vegas residency, the only other concerts currently on her schedule are two hometown shows at London's Hyde Park in July.

When do Adele 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale begins December 7. Registration for Verified Fan opens November 30 and closes December 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Adele All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 21
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jan 22
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jan 29
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 5
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 12
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 12
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 19
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 16
Adele
Adele at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Adele
Adele at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Adele
Adele at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Adele on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the singer released her fourth studio album, titled 30. For more, check out Adele's Zumic artist page.

2
2162
artists
Adele
genres
Pop Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Adele
Adele
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article 2017 Grammys Live Tracker: Performances, Award Winners, Pictures, GIFs, and On Demand Streaming Info
February 12, 2017
2017 Grammys Live Tracker: Performances, Award Winners, Pictures,...
News Hip Hop Pop Adele Beyoncé Bruno Mars Chance The Rapper Lady Gaga Metallica Nick Jonas The Weeknd Los Angeles, CA
1
1200
image for article Stream The 2017 Grammys: How To Watch On Demand, TV Schedule, Who's Performing, Nominations, and More
February 11, 2017
Stream The 2017 Grammys: How To Watch On Demand, TV Schedule, Who...
News Film/TV Soundtrack Pop Rock A Tribe Called Quest Adele Alicia Keys Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Daft Punk Gary Clark Jr. james corden John Legend Lady Gaga Metallica The Weeknd William Bell
1
1381
image for article Tickets For Adele’s 2016 Tour Remain Hot on Resale Market
September 19, 2016
Tickets For Adele’s 2016 Tour Remain Hot on Resale Market
News Adele Houston, TX Nashville, TN New York, NY Washington D.C.
1
732
Back to top
seating chart