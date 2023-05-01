Aerosmith Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rock legends Aerosmith have announced 2023-2024 tour dates, billed as Peace Out.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America from September into January. Joining the bill on all dates will be veteran rockers The Black Crowes. According to a press release, "Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band."

Formed in 1970, Aerosmith have maintained a consistent lineup (by rock band standards) with founding members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer. The band announced Kramer will "sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health" as he has done since 2020. In his spot behind the drum kit, John Douglas will continue rocking the band's sweet grooves.

When do Aerosmith 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aerosmith All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aerosmith on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Aerosmith shared the news in a YouTube video featuring Ringo Starr, Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, and more. For more, check out Aerosmith's Zumic artist page.