Aerosmith Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Band says 'Peace Out' with a farewell tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 1, 2023

Rock legends Aerosmith have announced 2023-2024 tour dates, billed as Peace Out.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America from September into January. Joining the bill on all dates will be veteran rockers The Black Crowes. According to a press release, "Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band."

Formed in 1970, Aerosmith have maintained a consistent lineup (by rock band standards) with founding members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer. The band announced Kramer will "sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health" as he has done since 2020. In his spot behind the drum kit, John Douglas will continue rocking the band's sweet grooves.

When do Aerosmith 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aerosmith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 6
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 12
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 15
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 21
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 24
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 27
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 11
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 14
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 17
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 20
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 23
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 26
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 29
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Nov 1
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Nov 13
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Nov 16
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 19
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 22
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 25
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 28
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Dec 1
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Dec 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 28
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 31
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jan 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Jan 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jan 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jan 13
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jan 16
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jan 19
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 23
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jan 26
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aerosmith on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Aerosmith shared the news in a YouTube video featuring Ringo Starr, Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, and more. For more, check out Aerosmith's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Aerosmith
Aerosmith
Sep
9
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec
28
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jan
19
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
