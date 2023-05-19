Aespa Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment

K-Pop girl group Aespa have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Live Tour 2023 'Synk : Hyper Line.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues in North America, Latin America, and Europe in August and September. Aespa also have festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands on their calendar.

When do Aespa 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 24. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aespa All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aespa on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Aespa released a new album titled My World. Watch the music video for the song "Spicy." For more, check out Aespa's Zumic artist page.