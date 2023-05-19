View all results for 'alt'
Aespa Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Live Tour 2023 'Synk : Hyper Line' in USA, Latin America, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 19, 2023
Photo Credit: SM Entertainment

K-Pop girl group Aespa have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Live Tour 2023 'Synk : Hyper Line.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues in North America, Latin America, and Europe in August and September. Aespa also have festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands on their calendar.

When do Aespa 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 24. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aespa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 13
Aespa at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Aespa at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 22
Aespa at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Aug 25
Aespa at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
Aespa at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Aug 30
Aespa at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Sep 2
Aespa at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 5
Aespa at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 8
Aespa at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 11
Aespa at Espaço Unimed
Espaço Unimed São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Sep 14
Aespa at Teatro Caupolican
Teatro Caupolican Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Sep 25
Aespa at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Sep 28
Aespa at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Aespa at Le Dôme de Paris - Palais des Sports
Le Dôme de Paris - Palais des Sports Paris, IDF, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aespa on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Aespa released a new album titled My World. Watch the music video for the song "Spicy." For more, check out Aespa's Zumic artist page.

