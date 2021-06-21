AFI Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A Fire Inside (AFI) have announced tour dates with opening act Cold Cave. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March of 2022 at mid-size venues across America.

Veterans of the punk rock scene since the '90s, AFI released their 11th studio album, Bodies, earlier this year. The band's bassist, Hunter Burgan, was once a touring member of Cold Cave.

When do AFI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for AFI fan club members begin June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

