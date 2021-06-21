View all results for 'alt'
AFI Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Bodies' tour with Cold Cave
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2021

A Fire Inside (AFI) have announced tour dates with opening act Cold Cave. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March of 2022 at mid-size venues across America.

Veterans of the punk rock scene since the '90s, AFI released their 11th studio album, Bodies, earlier this year. The band's bassist, Hunter Burgan, was once a touring member of Cold Cave.

When do AFI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for AFI fan club members begin June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 3
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Feb 11
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Feb 12
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 14
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 15
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 18
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 19
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 20
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 22
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 23
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 25
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 1
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 5
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 9
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Mar 12
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 13
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 15
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 17
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 18
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 19
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Mar 21
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 22
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 24
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 25
AFI and Cold Cave
AFI and Cold Cave at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following AFI on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out AFI's Zumic artist page.

AFI
Alt Rock Hardcore Punk Punk Rock
