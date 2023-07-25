View all results for 'alt'
Aidan Bissett Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Supernova' tour with Anna Shoemaker
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 25, 2023

Up-and-coming pop-rock artist Aidan Bissett has announced 2023 tour dates with Anna Shoemaker as the opening act.

Billed as Supernova, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. Aidan also has a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago next month.

When do Aidan Bissett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 25. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is supernova. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aidan Bissett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 15
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
Oct 17
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX
Oct 18
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 20
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Crowbar
Crowbar Tampa, FL
Oct 21
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Vinyl Atlanta
Vinyl Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Oct 24
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 26
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Oct 27
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Oct 29
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 31
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Schuba's Tavern
Schuba's Tavern Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Lost Lake Lounge
Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO
Nov 4
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Nov 9
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Brick and Mortar Music Hall
Brick and Mortar Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Holocene
Holocene Portland, OR
Nov 12
Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker at Barboza
Barboza Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aidan Bissett on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Aidan Bissett's Zumic artist page.

