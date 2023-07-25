Aidan Bissett Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming pop-rock artist Aidan Bissett has announced 2023 tour dates with Anna Shoemaker as the opening act.

Billed as Supernova, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. Aidan also has a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago next month.

When do Aidan Bissett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 25. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is supernova. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aidan Bissett All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aidan Bissett on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Aidan Bissett's Zumic artist page.