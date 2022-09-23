View all results for 'alt'
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Plan 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Christmas shows from The Both
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 23, 2022

Get ready for another round of The Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show.

Aimee Mann and Ted Leo formed a duo called The Both in 2013, which was followed by an album and a couple of original Christmas songs. To wrap up 2022, they will be performing five concerts this holiday season: one in Boston and four in New York City.

In addition, Aimee has two October performances scheduled in Los Angeles.

Aimee Mann Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 28
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Dec 29
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Dec 30
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Jan 1
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY

When do Aimee Mann and Ted Leo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Zumic artist pages.

