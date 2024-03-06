Air Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

French music legends Air added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. For these shows, Air will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Moon Safari, by performing it in full, as they have been doing during their recent Europe concerts. The group's next show is in France, followed by the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

When do Air 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 7. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

