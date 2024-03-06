Air Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

French music legends Air added 2024 tour dates.
New concerts are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. For these shows, Air will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Moon Safari, by performing it in full, as they have been doing during their recent Europe concerts. The group's next show is in France, followed by the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.
When do Air 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 7. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oct 21
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Mar 7
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 8
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 24
Coliseum
London, England, United Kingdom
May 29
to
Jun 2
Landesmuseum Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
May 30
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
to
Jun 15
Fira de Barcelona
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 21
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 22
Piazza Trento Trieste
Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 24
Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 26
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Guildhall Square
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Trinity College
Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
Benaroya Hall
Seattle, Washington
Sep 29
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
The Masonic
South San Francisco, CA
Oct 4
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO
Oct 6
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Fox Theatre - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 12
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 13
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 15
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 17
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 18
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Oct 21
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 24
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Oct 26
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 29
Music Hall at Fair Park
Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Air on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
