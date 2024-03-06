View all results for 'alt'
Air Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Moon Safari' tour across Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2024

French music legends Air added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. For these shows, Air will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Moon Safari, by performing it in full, as they have been doing during their recent Europe concerts. The group's next show is in France, followed by the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

When do Air 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 7. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 21
Air at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Air All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Air at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 8
Air at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 24
Air at Coliseum
Coliseum London, England, United Kingdom
May 29
to
Jun 2
Unique Moments at Landesmuseum Zürich
Landesmuseum Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
May 30
Air at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Air at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
to
Jun 15
Sónar Festival at Fira de Barcelona
Fira de Barcelona Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 21
Roma Summer Fest - Air at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 22
Air at Piazza Trento Trieste
Piazza Trento Trieste Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 24
Air at Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie
Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 26
Air at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Air at Guildhall Square
Guildhall Square Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Air at Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
Air at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
Air at Benaroya Hall
Benaroya Hall Seattle, Washington
Sep 29
Air at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Air at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Air at The Masonic
The Masonic South San Francisco, CA
Oct 4
Air at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 6
Air at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
Air at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Air at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 12
Air at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 13
Air at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 15
Air at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 17
Air at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 18
Air at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Oct 21
Air at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 24
Air at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 26
Air at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 29
Air at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Air at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Air on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Air's Zumic artist page.

