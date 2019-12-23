View all results for 'alt'
Airbourne Set 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Hard rockers plan spring shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 23, 2019

Airbourne have shared 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their recent album, Boneshaker.

The newly announced North American concerts are scheduled in April and May. Before then, the rock group will be touring as the opening act with Alice Cooper in February and with Iron Maiden beginning for a European tour in June.

Apr 30
Airbourne
Airbourne at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Feb 8
Alice Cooper, Airbourne & MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne & MC50 at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 11
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 14
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Feb 15
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 18
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Feb 20
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at The Trusts Arena
The Trusts Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 22
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50
Alice Cooper, Airbourne and MC50 at Horncastle Arena
Horncastle Arena Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Apr 30
Airbourne
Airbourne at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
May 1
Airbourne
Airbourne at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 2
Airbourne
Airbourne at Rock And Roll Hotel
Rock And Roll Hotel Washington, DC
May 3
Epicenter Festival: Metallica, Deftones, Volbeat, and more
Epicenter Festival: Metallica, Deftones, Volbeat, and more at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway Grover, NC
May 6
Airbourne
Airbourne at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 7
Airbourne
Airbourne at Three Links
Three Links Dallas, TX
May 9
Airbourne
Airbourne at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
May 10
Welcome To Rockville Music Festival
Welcome To Rockville Music Festival at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
Airbourne
Airbourne at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 12
Airbourne
Airbourne at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 14
Airbourne
Airbourne at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
May 15
to
May 17
Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival at MAPFRE Stadium
MAPFRE Stadium Columbus, OH
May 18
Airbourne
Airbourne at Rec Room
Rec Room Buffalo, NY
May 19
Airbourne
Airbourne at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
May 20
Airbourne
Airbourne at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
May 23
Airbourne
Airbourne at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 5
to
Jun 7
Rock im Park Music Festival
Rock im Park Music Festival at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 5
to
Jun 7
Rock am Ring Music Festival
Rock am Ring Music Festival at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Sinobo Stadium
Sinobo Stadium Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 9
Iron Maiden, Disturbed, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Disturbed, and Airbourne at Bürgerweide
Bürgerweide Bremen, HB, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 13
Nova Rock Music Festival
Nova Rock Music Festival at Nickelsdorf, Austria
Nickelsdorf, Austria Austria, Europe
Jun 10
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Germany
Jun 12
Download Festival : Theory Of A Deadman
Download Festival : Theory Of A Deadman at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
to
Jun 21
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 23
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 27
Iron Maiden, Alter Bridge, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Alter Bridge, and Airbourne at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 30
Iron Maiden and Airbourne
Iron Maiden and Airbourne at Ice Palace Saint Petersburg
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jul 2
Iron Maiden and Airbourne
Iron Maiden and Airbourne at VTB Arena
VTB Arena Moscow, Russia
Jul 7
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Sinobo Stadium
Sinobo Stadium Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 9
Iron Maiden, Alter Bridge, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Alter Bridge, and Airbourne at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 11
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Avatar
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Avatar at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jul 16
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Stadion Wiener Neustadt
Stadion Wiener Neustadt Wiener Neustadt, Niederösterreich, Austria
Jul 18
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 20
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord Of The Lost at Bologna Sonic Park
Bologna Sonic Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 23
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne at Estádio Nacional
Estádio Nacional Cruz Quebrada, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 25
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 30
to
Aug 1
Tsunami Xixón Festival 2020
Tsunami Xixón Festival 2020 at Teatro de la Laboral
Teatro de la Laboral Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
When do Airbourne 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Airbourne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Airbourne's Zumic artist page.

