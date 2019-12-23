Airbourne Set 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Airbourne have shared 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their recent album, Boneshaker.
The newly announced North American concerts are scheduled in April and May. Before then, the rock group will be touring as the opening act with Alice Cooper in February and with Iron Maiden beginning for a European tour in June.
Feb 8
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 11
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 14
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Feb 15
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 18
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Feb 20
The Trusts Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 22
Horncastle Arena Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
May 1
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 2
Rock And Roll Hotel Washington, DC
May 3
Epicenter Festival: Metallica, Deftones, Volbeat, and more at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway Grover, NC
May 6
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 7
Three Links Dallas, TX
May 9
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
May 10
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 12
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 14
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
May 15
to
May 17
to
May 17
MAPFRE Stadium Columbus, OH
May 18
Rec Room Buffalo, NY
May 19
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
May 20
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
May 23
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 5
to
Jun 7
to
Jun 7
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 5
to
Jun 7
to
Jun 7
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
Sinobo Stadium Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 9
Bürgerweide Bremen, HB, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 13
to
Jun 13
Nickelsdorf, Austria Austria, Europe
Jun 10
RheinEnergieStadion Germany
Jun 12
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
to
Jun 21
to
Jun 21
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 23
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 27
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 30
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jul 2
VTB Arena Moscow, Russia
Jul 7
Sinobo Stadium Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 9
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 11
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jul 16
Stadion Wiener Neustadt Wiener Neustadt, Niederösterreich, Austria
Jul 18
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 20
Bologna Sonic Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 23
Estádio Nacional Cruz Quebrada, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 25
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 30
to
Aug 1
to
Aug 1
Teatro de la Laboral Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
When do Airbourne 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Airbourne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Airbourne's Zumic artist page.