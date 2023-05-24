AJJ Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, folk outfit AJJ added 2023 tour dates. The opening acts on select dates will be Open Mike Eagle, Sad Park, and / or Foot Ox.

The newly planned shows are set from July into September at venues across North America. This week, AJJ (formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad) have two East Coast shows opening for The Front Bottoms before heading out on their own headlining concerts.

AJJ All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do AJJ 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow AJJ on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out AJJ's Zumic artist page.