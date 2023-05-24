View all results for 'alt'
AJJ Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows, festivals, with The Front Bottoms
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2023

This week, folk outfit AJJ added 2023 tour dates. The opening acts on select dates will be Open Mike Eagle, Sad Park, and / or Foot Ox.

The newly planned shows are set from July into September at venues across North America. This week, AJJ (formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad) have two East Coast shows opening for The Front Bottoms before heading out on their own headlining concerts.

AJJ All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
May 26
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 27
AJJ at Creep Records
Creep Records Philadelphia, PA
May 28
AJJ at Looney Tunes
Looney Tunes West Babylon, NY
May 29
AJJ at Rough Trade NYC
Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn, NY
May 30
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
May 31
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 1
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at Fete - Ballroom
Fete - Ballroom Providence, RI
Jun 3
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Jun 4
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at Colony - Woodstock
Colony - Woodstock Woodstock, NY
Jun 6
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Jun 7
AJJ at Dogfish Head Brewery
Dogfish Head Brewery Rehoboth Beach, DE
Jun 8
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Jun 9
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
AJJ, Oceanator, and Gladie at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 12
AJJ and Open Mike Eagle at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jul 13
AJJ and Open Mike Eagle at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
AJJ and Open Mike Eagle at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Jul 17
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jul 18
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Jul 19
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Jul 22
Colorado is For Lovers at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 24
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Jul 25
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jul 26
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 27
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jul 28
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Jul 29
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Aug 17
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 18
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Aug 19
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Aug 20
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Aug 21
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Aug 22
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 23
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Cat’s Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC
Aug 24
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Aug 25
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Aug 27
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Aug 29
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Aug 31
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Resonant Head
Resonant Head Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 1
AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, and Sad Park at Launchpad
Launchpad Albuquerque, NM
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
When do AJJ 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow AJJ on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

