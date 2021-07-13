AJR Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — best known as AJR — have added 2021 concerts in conjunction with their new album, OK Orchestra.
Following a few festival appearances, the newly announced North American tour dates are scheduled from September into October. The tour picks back up in April, making stops at large-scale venues. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Released this past March, OK Orchestra is fueled by songs like "Bang!" and "3 O'Clock Things."
When do AJR 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is OKFIRST. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
AJR Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 21
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jul 24
to
Jul 25
Cleveland, OH
Ohio, United States
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
The Lawn at CAS
Columbus, OH
Sep 8
Deltaplex Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 12
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Sep 14
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Sep 15
Hartman Arena
Park City, KS
Sep 16
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Piedmont Park
Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Sep 23
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Sep 24
Cross Insurance Arena
Portland, ME
Sep 25
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Sep 28
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Oct 1
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Apr 28
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Apr 29
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Apr 30
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 3
Addition Financial Arena
Orlando, FL
May 4
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
May 7
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
May 8
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
May 10
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Cincinnati, OH
May 14
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
May 15
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
May 18
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
May 20
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
May 21
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
May 27
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
May 28
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
May 29
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
May 31
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 1
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Jun 3
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 4
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 10
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Jun 11
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 14
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jun 15
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jun 17
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 19
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jun 21
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
We recommend following AJR on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
