AJR Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — best known as AJR — have added 2021 concerts in conjunction with their new album, OK Orchestra.

Following a few festival appearances, the newly announced North American tour dates are scheduled from September into October. The tour picks back up in April, making stops at large-scale venues. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Released this past March, OK Orchestra is fueled by songs like "Bang!" and "3 O'Clock Things."

When do AJR 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OKFIRST. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following AJR on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

