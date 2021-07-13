View all results for 'alt'
AJR Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows for 'OK Orchestra' tour
Published July 13, 2021

Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — best known as AJR — have added 2021 concerts in conjunction with their new album, OK Orchestra.

Following a few festival appearances, the newly announced North American tour dates are scheduled from September into October. The tour picks back up in April, making stops at large-scale venues. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Released this past March, OK Orchestra is fueled by songs like "Bang!" and "3 O'Clock Things."

When do AJR 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OKFIRST. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 24
to
Jul 25
WonderStruck Music Festival
WonderStruck Music Festival at Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH Ohio, United States
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Sep 7
AJR
AJR at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 8
AJR
AJR at Deltaplex Arena
Deltaplex Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 12
AJR
AJR at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Sep 14
AJR
AJR at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 15
AJR
AJR at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Sep 16
AJR
AJR at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Music Midtown
Music Midtown at Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
AJR
AJR at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Sep 23
AJR
AJR at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Sep 24
AJR
AJR at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Sep 25
AJR
AJR at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 28
AJR
AJR at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Oct 1
AJR
AJR at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Apr 28
AJR
AJR at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 29
AJR
AJR at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Apr 30
AJR
AJR at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 3
AJR
AJR at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
May 4
AJR
AJR at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 7
AJR
AJR at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 8
AJR
AJR at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 10
AJR
AJR at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
May 14
AJR
AJR at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
May 15
AJR
AJR at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
May 18
AJR
AJR at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 20
AJR
AJR at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
May 21
AJR
AJR at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
May 27
AJR
AJR at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
May 28
AJR
AJR at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
May 29
AJR
AJR at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 31
AJR
AJR at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 1
AJR
AJR at Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City Kansas City, MO
Jun 3
AJR
AJR at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 4
AJR
AJR at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 8
AJR
AJR at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Jun 10
AJR
AJR at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jun 11
AJR
AJR at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 14
AJR
AJR at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 15
AJR
AJR at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 17
AJR
AJR at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 19
AJR
AJR at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 21
AJR
AJR at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following AJR on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the AJR Zumic artist page.

