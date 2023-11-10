View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

AJR Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arena tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2023

AJR announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their brand new album, Maybe Man.

The arena concerts are planned from early April into early August at venues across North America. Before those dates, AJR have an intimate headlining concert later this month at Irving Plaza in New York City and December holiday shows in California and Florida.

When do AJR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Artist and Verizon Up begin November 13. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AJR Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 12
AJR at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 26
AJR at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

AJR All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
AJR at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 1
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 16
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 2
AJR at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Apr 3
AJR at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Apr 4
AJR at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Apr 6
AJR at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
Apr 7
AJR at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Apr 9
AJR at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Apr 10
AJR at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Apr 12
AJR at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 13
AJR at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Apr 14
AJR at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 16
AJR at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Apr 17
AJR at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Apr 19
AJR at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 23
AJR at Idaho Central Arena
Idaho Central Arena Boise, ID
Apr 24
AJR at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 26
AJR at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 29
AJR at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
May 1
AJR at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
May 4
AJR at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 7
AJR at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 9
AJR at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 10
AJR at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 12
AJR at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 25
AJR at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 27
AJR at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 28
AJR at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Jun 29
AJR at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jun 30
AJR at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jul 4
Summerfest - AJR and Carly Rae Jepsen at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
AJR at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jul 9
AJR at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 10
AJR at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 12
AJR at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 14
AJR at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 16
AJR at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 18
AJR at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 21
AJR at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Jul 23
AJR at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 25
AJR at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
AJR at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 30
AJR at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
AJR at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 2
AJR at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC

For the most up-to-date information, follow AJR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out AJR's Zumic artist page.

