AJR Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

AJR announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their brand new album, Maybe Man.
The arena concerts are planned from early April into early August at venues across North America. Before those dates, AJR have an intimate headlining concert later this month at Irving Plaza in New York City and December holiday shows in California and Florida.
When do AJR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Artist and Verizon Up begin November 13. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
AJR All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 12
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Dec 16
Amerant Bank Arena
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 3
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 7
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Apr 10
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Apr 12
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 13
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Apr 14
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 16
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Apr 17
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Apr 19
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Apr 23
Idaho Central Arena
Boise, ID
Apr 26
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Apr 29
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
May 1
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
May 4
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
May 7
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
May 12
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 25
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 27
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Jun 28
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Jun 29
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jun 30
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Jul 4
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Jul 9
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Jul 10
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 12
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 16
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 21
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
Omaha, NE
Jul 23
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 25
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jul 30
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 2
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
For the most up-to-date information, follow AJR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
