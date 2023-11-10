AJR Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

AJR announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their brand new album, Maybe Man.

The arena concerts are planned from early April into early August at venues across North America. Before those dates, AJR have an intimate headlining concert later this month at Irving Plaza in New York City and December holiday shows in California and Florida.

When do AJR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Artist and Verizon Up begin November 13. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AJR All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow AJR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out AJR's Zumic artist page.