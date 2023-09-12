View all results for 'alt'
Akon Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Playing his songs across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 12, 2023

Singer-songwriter Akon announced 2023 tour dates, billed as SuperFan.

The new concerts are scheduled in November and December at mid-sized venues across North America. According to a press release, Akon will, "be playing all of the fan favorites from the past 20 years, from "Right Now (Na Na Na)" to "Soul Survivor."

When do Akon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 13. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Akon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Akon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Akon at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
Akon at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 5
Akon at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 7
Akon at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 12
Akon at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 15
Akon at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
Akon at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 17
Akon at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Nov 19
Akon at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 29
Akon at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 30
Akon at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 3
Akon at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 7
Akon at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Dec 10
Akon at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Akon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Akon's Zumic artist page.

seating chart