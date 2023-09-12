Akon Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Akon announced 2023 tour dates, billed as SuperFan.

The new concerts are scheduled in November and December at mid-sized venues across North America. According to a press release, Akon will, "be playing all of the fan favorites from the past 20 years, from "Right Now (Na Na Na)" to "Soul Survivor."

When do Akon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 13. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Akon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Akon at Irving Plaza Irving Plaza New York, NY buy tickets

