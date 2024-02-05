Akon Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Unveiling his most extensive European tour in ten years, Akon announced a new leg of 2024 tour dates billed as SuperFan.

Eighteen new concerts are planned at this time at venues across Western Europe, Scandanavia, and the UK in April and May. The singer-songwriter-rapper-producer-entrepreneuer-philanthropist recently completed a North American tour to cap off 2023.

When do Akon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Akon All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Akon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Akon's Zumic artist page.