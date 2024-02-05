View all results for 'alt'
Akon Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour across Europe
by Francesco Marano

Published February 5, 2024

Unveiling his most extensive European tour in ten years, Akon announced a new leg of 2024 tour dates billed as SuperFan.

Eighteen new concerts are planned at this time at venues across Western Europe, Scandanavia, and the UK in April and May. The singer-songwriter-rapper-producer-entrepreneuer-philanthropist recently completed a North American tour to cap off 2023.

When do Akon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Akon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Akon at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Akon at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Akon at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Akon at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 2
Akon at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 7
Akon at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 8
Akon at TAP1
TAP1 København, Denmark
May 9
Akon at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 10
Akon at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
May 12
Akon at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
May 13
Akon at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
May 14
Akon at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
May 16
Akon at Forum Karlín
Forum Karlín Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 17
Akon at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
May 18
Akon at Stadthalle
Stadthalle Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
May 20
Akon at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 21
Akon at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands

For the most up-to-date information, follow Akon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Akon's Zumic artist page.

