Alan Jackson Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country legend Alan Jackson has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Last Call: One More For The Road.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues from June into October. At this time, 16 performances are scheduled, which is the most for Jackson since 2019. The Country Music Hall of Famer is a true road warrior, having performed at least one concert in every year for the past few decades — even going strong through the pandemic. Could this really be his "Last Call?"

When do Alan Jackson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members. and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alan Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

