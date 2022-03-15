View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Alan Jackson Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

16 shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2022

Country legend Alan Jackson has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Last Call: One More For The Road.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues from June into October. At this time, 16 performances are scheduled, which is the most for Jackson since 2019. The Country Music Hall of Famer is a true road warrior, having performed at least one concert in every year for the past few decades — even going strong through the pandemic. Could this really be his "Last Call?"

When do Alan Jackson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members. and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country swag on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Alan Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Jun 25
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jul 29
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 30
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Aug 12
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Aug 13
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Aug 26
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 27
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 9
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 10
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 16
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 17
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 30
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Gila River Arena
Rescheduled
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 1
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Oct 7
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 8
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

We recommend following Alan Jackson on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alan Jackson's Zumic artist page.

1
1170
artists
Alan Jackson
genres
Bluegrass Bluegrass Gospel Country Gospel Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Alan Jackson Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 7, 2019
Alan Jackson Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Bluegrass Classic Country Country Alan Jackson
3
1919
image for article "He Stopped Loving Her Today" - Alan Jackson & George Strait (CMA Awards George Jones Tribute) [YouTube Video]
November 7, 2013
"He Stopped Loving Her Today" - Alan Jackson & George Strait (CMA...
Music Classic Country Country Alan Jackson George Jones George Strait Live Performance (Video) Nashville, TN Tennessee Video
1
1512
Back to top
seating chart