View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Alanis Morissette Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with stellar opening acts Garbage and Liz Phair
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2021

After postponing last year's tour due to COVID-19, Alanis Morissette has shared 2021 world tour dates with opening acts Garbage and Liz Phair. In addition to rescheduled dates, new concerts have been added in the USA and the UK.

Morissette is commemorating the 26th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the best-selling albums of all-time on the strength of hits like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." The North American and UK shows will run from August into November, followed by tours of Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines in 2022.

When do Alanis Morissette 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP, Alanis Morissette fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SM1L1ING21. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alanis Morissette Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 29
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 1
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
to
Jul 19
Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats Park
Cancelled
LeBreton Flats Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 18
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
Postponed
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 10
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Budweiser Stage
Cancelled
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 12
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Rescheduled
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 13
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 14
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 17
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 18
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 20
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 21
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 22
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 25
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 26
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 28
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 29
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 31
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Rescheduled
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 1
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 3
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 4
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 5
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 8
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 10
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 11
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 12
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 12
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Rescheduled
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 15
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 17
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 17
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Bridgestone Arena
Rescheduled
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 18
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 19
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 22
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 23
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 25
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 25
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Rescheduled
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 27
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 29
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 30
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 2
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 3
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 5
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 5
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Hollywood Bowl
Rescheduled
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 6
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 29
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Oct 31
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 31
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at Ziggo Dome
Rescheduled
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Nov 6
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at EXPO XXI Warszawa
EXPO XXI Warszawa Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 8
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 10
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 10
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at Saint Jordi Club
Rescheduled
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 11
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at WiZink Center
Rescheduled
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 13
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 15
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at AO Arena
Rescheduled
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 5
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Nov 8
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 9
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 11
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 14
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, NZ, New Zealand
Nov 18
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down at MOA Arena
MOA Arena Manila, NCR, Philippines
Nov 19
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down at MOA Arena
MOA Arena Manila, NCR, Philippines

We recommend following Alanis on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alanis Morissette's Zumic artist page.

2
454
artists
Alanis Morissette
genres
Alt Rock Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette
Aug
29
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep
1
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Alanis Morissette Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 2, 2019
Alanis Morissette Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Alanis Morissette
1
5168
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart