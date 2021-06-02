Alanis Morissette Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After postponing last year's tour due to COVID-19, Alanis Morissette has shared 2021 world tour dates with opening acts Garbage and Liz Phair. In addition to rescheduled dates, new concerts have been added in the USA and the UK.

Morissette is commemorating the 26th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the best-selling albums of all-time on the strength of hits like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." The North American and UK shows will run from August into November, followed by tours of Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines in 2022.

When do Alanis Morissette 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP, Alanis Morissette fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SM1L1ING21. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Alanis on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

