View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Alanis Morissette Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with Garbage, The Beaches, Crash Test Dummies. European tour with Beth Orton
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2022

Alanis Morissette has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. The newly set shows are planned at large-scale North American venues in July and August. The opening acts on select dates will be Garbage, The Beaches, and / or Crash Test Dummies. Previously, Alanis shared details for European tour dates with Beth Orton in June.

On tour, Morissette is commemorating her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time on the strength of hits like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." The shows were originally planned for 2020 as 25th anniversary shows but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

When do Alanis Morissette 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express / Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THANKU22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alanis Morissette Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 21
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 12
Miami Beach Live: Alanis Morissette and Jon Batiste
Miami Beach Live: Alanis Morissette and Jon Batiste at Lummus Park
Lummus Park Miami Beach, FL
Jun 9
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 12
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 14
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 16
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Jun 19
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 23
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton
Alanis Morissette and Beth Orton at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
RBC Bluesfest
RBC Bluesfest at Ottawa, ON
Ottawa, ON Ontario, Canada
Jul 12
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 13
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, The Beaches, and Crash Test Dummies
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, The Beaches, and Crash Test Dummies at Harris Park - Ontario
Harris Park - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Jul 17
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 21
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 23
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 24
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 27
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 28
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 31
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 2
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 4
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 6
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Nov 5
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Nov 8
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 9
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 11
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Nov 14
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 18
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down at MOA Arena
MOA Arena Manila, NCR, Philippines
Nov 19
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down
Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down at MOA Arena
MOA Arena Manila, NCR, Philippines

We recommend following Alanis on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alanis Morissette's Zumic artist page.

2
735
artists
Alanis Morissette
genres
Alt Rock Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette
Jul
21
Alanis Morissette
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Alanis Morissette Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 2, 2021
Alanis Morissette Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Alanis Morissette
3
1299
image for article Alanis Morissette Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 2, 2019
Alanis Morissette Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Alanis Morissette
1
5462
Back to top
seating chart