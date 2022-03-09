Alanis Morissette Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alanis Morissette has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. The newly set shows are planned at large-scale North American venues in July and August. The opening acts on select dates will be Garbage, The Beaches, and / or Crash Test Dummies. Previously, Alanis shared details for European tour dates with Beth Orton in June.

On tour, Morissette is commemorating her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time on the strength of hits like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." The shows were originally planned for 2020 as 25th anniversary shows but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

When do Alanis Morissette 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express / Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THANKU22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

