Alanis Morissette Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Joan Jett and Morgan Wade
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2023

Alanis Morissette announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Triple Moon Tour. The opening acts for the new North American dates will be Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

Thirty concerts are now planned from June into August at large-scale venues in the USA, plus one in her native Canada. This month, Alanis has a concert in Brazil and a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Alanis Morissette 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Alanis mailing list, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alanis Morissette Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 14
Alanis Morissette at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 9
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 14
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 16
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 19
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 20
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 22
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 23
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 26
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 27
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 29
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 2
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 3
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 5
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 6
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 9
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 10
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 13
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 16
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jul 17
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 23
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 24
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 31
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 1
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 3
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 4
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 7
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 8
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Aug 10
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alanis Morissette on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alanis Morissette's Zumic artist page.

