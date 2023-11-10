Alanis Morissette Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alanis Morissette announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Triple Moon Tour. The opening acts for the new North American dates will be Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

Thirty concerts are now planned from June into August at large-scale venues in the USA, plus one in her native Canada. This month, Alanis has a concert in Brazil and a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Alanis Morissette 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Alanis mailing list, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alanis Morissette on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alanis Morissette's Zumic artist page.