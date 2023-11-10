Alanis Morissette Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alanis Morissette announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Triple Moon Tour. The opening acts for the new North American dates will be Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
Thirty concerts are now planned from June into August at large-scale venues in the USA, plus one in her native Canada. This month, Alanis has a concert in Brazil and a festival performance in Mexico.
When do Alanis Morissette 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Alanis mailing list, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Alanis Morissette Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 10
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Alanis Morissette All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 14
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 9
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jun 14
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 16
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 19
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 20
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 22
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 23
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jun 26
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 27
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 29
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jul 2
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 5
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 6
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 9
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 10
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 13
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 16
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jul 17
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 23
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 24
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 1
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 3
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 7
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 8
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Alanis Morissette on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Alanis Morissette's Zumic artist page.