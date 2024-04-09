View all results for 'alt'
Alec Benjamin Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 9, 2024

Alec Benjamin announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, 12 Notes.

New shows are planned at major music venues across North America from early September into late October. The opening act on select dates will be Matt Hansen. More concerts will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

12 Notes is scheduled for release on May 10. Listen to the advance singles "King Size Bed," "Pick Me," and "I Sent My Therapist To Therapy."

When do Alec Benjamin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify, TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alec Benjamin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 28
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Alec Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Sep 7
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 10
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 11
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Sep 13
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 14
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 16
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 17
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 20
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 23
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 25
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 26
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 28
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 30
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 2
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 3
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 4
Alec Benjamin at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 10
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 13
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 14
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 16
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 17
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 21
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 25
Alec Benjamin and Matt Hansen at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alec Benjamin on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alec Benjamin's Zumic artist page.

seating chart