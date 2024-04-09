Alec Benjamin Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alec Benjamin announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, 12 Notes.

New shows are planned at major music venues across North America from early September into late October. The opening act on select dates will be Matt Hansen. More concerts will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

12 Notes is scheduled for release on May 10. Listen to the advance singles "King Size Bed," "Pick Me," and "I Sent My Therapist To Therapy."

When do Alec Benjamin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify, TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alec Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

