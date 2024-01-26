Alejandro Escovedo Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, guitarist Alejandro Escovedo announced his first leg of North American tour dates for 2024.

New shows are planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be multi-instrumentalist James Mastro. In the coming weeks, Alejandro has two headlining shows in Texas.

Along with the tour announcement, Alejandro plans to release a new album on March 29 titled Echo Dancing. Listen to the new song, "Bury Me."

