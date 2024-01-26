View all results for 'alt'
Alejandro Escovedo Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Spring shows and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2024

This week, guitarist Alejandro Escovedo announced his first leg of North American tour dates for 2024.

New shows are planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be multi-instrumentalist James Mastro. In the coming weeks, Alejandro has two headlining shows in Texas.

Along with the tour announcement, Alejandro plans to release a new album on March 29 titled Echo Dancing. Listen to the new song, "Bury Me."

Alejandro Escovedo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
Alejandro Escovedo at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 9
Alejandro Escovedo at The Post at River East
The Post at River East Fort Worth, TX
Apr 4
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Apr 5
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Apr 6
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at The Pour House Music Hall
The Pour House Music Hall Raleigh, NC
Apr 7
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at The Tin Pan
The Tin Pan Richmond, VA
Apr 10
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
Apr 12
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894 Sellersville, PA
Apr 13
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at City Winery
City Winery Boston, MA
Apr 14
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 17
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 19
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Bell's Brewery
Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 20
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Apr 21
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at The Acron
The Acron Three Oaks, MI
Apr 23
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Vivarium
Vivarium Milwaukee, WI
Apr 25
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at FITZGERALDS NIGHTCLUB
FITZGERALDS NIGHTCLUB Berwyn, IL
Apr 26
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Barrymore Theatre
Barrymore Theatre Madison, WI
Apr 27
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Dakota
Dakota Minneapolis, MN
Apr 30
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
May 2
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at City Winery St. Louis
City Winery St. Louis St. Louis, MO
May 3
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Nashville, TN
May 4
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at White Water Tavern
White Water Tavern Little Rock, AR
May 5
Alejandro Escovedo and James Mastro at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
When do Alejandro Escovedo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alejandro Escovedo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alejandro Escovedo's Zumic artist page.

Photo credit: Nancy Rankin Escovedo
artists
Alejandro Escovedo
genres
Alt Rock Chicano Rock Cowpunk Rock Singer-Songwriter
