Alexander Stewart Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'bleeding hearts tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 29, 2024

Up-and-coming pop vocalist Alexander Stewart announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the bleeding hearts tour, 19 new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Additional dates in Europe and the UK will be announced at a later time.

When do Alexander Stewart 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Alexander Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 7
Alexander Stewart at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 8
Alexander Stewart at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 11
Alexander Stewart at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
May 12
Alexander Stewart at Vinyl Atlanta
Vinyl Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 13
Alexander Stewart at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
May 16
Alexander Stewart at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 17
Alexander Stewart at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
May 18
Alexander Stewart at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
May 22
Alexander Stewart at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
May 28
Alexander Stewart at Schubas
Schubas Chicago, IL
May 29
Alexander Stewart at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 31
Alexander Stewart at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Jun 1
Alexander Stewart at Kilby Court
Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 3
Alexander Stewart at Commonwealth Bar
Commonwealth Bar Calgary, AB, Canada
Jun 5
Alexander Stewart at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 6
Alexander Stewart at Barboza
Barboza Seattle, WA
Jun 8
Alexander Stewart at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Jun 9
Alexander Stewart at Cafe Du Nord
Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alexander Stewart on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Alexander Stewart's Zumic artist page.

