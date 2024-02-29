Alexander Stewart Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming pop vocalist Alexander Stewart announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the bleeding hearts tour, 19 new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Additional dates in Europe and the UK will be announced at a later time.

When do Alexander Stewart 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Alexander Stewart on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

