Ali Gatie Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iraqi-Canadian singer-rapper Ali Gatie has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Who Hurt You?

The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in September and October. In November, Ali begins a North American leg from coast to coast, extending into December. These will be the up-and-coming star's biggest headlining shows to date.

When do Ali Gatie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 20. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ali Gatie on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On July 22, Ali will release a new song titled "Can't Give Up." Listen to his previously released track "IDK." For more, check out Ali Gatie's Zumic artist page.