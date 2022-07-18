Ali Gatie Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iraqi-Canadian singer-rapper Ali Gatie has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Who Hurt You?
The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in September and October. In November, Ali begins a North American leg from coast to coast, extending into December. These will be the up-and-coming star's biggest headlining shows to date.
When do Ali Gatie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 20. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 19
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Sep 30
Slaktkyrkan
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 1
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
Oct 3
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 5
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Oct 6
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 9
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 10
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 13
Magazzini Generali
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 15
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Oct 19
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 22
EartH (Hall)
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 2
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 9
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Nov 10
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Nov 12
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Nov 16
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Nov 17
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 18
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Nov 22
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Nov 26
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 28
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Nov 29
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Dec 3
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Dec 6
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Dec 7
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 10
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 12
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 15
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 16
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Dec 17
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
On July 22, Ali will release a new song titled "Can't Give Up." Listen to his previously released track "IDK." For more, check out Ali Gatie's Zumic artist page.