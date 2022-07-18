View all results for 'alt'
Ali Gatie Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Who Hurt You?' world tour in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 18, 2022

Iraqi-Canadian singer-rapper Ali Gatie has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Who Hurt You?

The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in September and October. In November, Ali begins a North American leg from coast to coast, extending into December. These will be the up-and-coming star's biggest headlining shows to date.

When do Ali Gatie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 20. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ali Gatie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 19
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Ali Gatie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 28
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Sep 30
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 1
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
Oct 3
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 5
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Oct 6
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 7
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Oct 9
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 10
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 11
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Oct 13
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 15
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Oct 18
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Oct 19
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 22
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at EartH (Hall)
EartH (Hall) London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Nov 2
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Nov 9
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 10
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Nov 12
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Nov 16
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 17
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 18
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Nov 19
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 22
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 26
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 28
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 29
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 3
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 6
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Dec 7
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 10
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 12
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 15
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 16
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec 17
Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

We recommend following Ali Gatie on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On July 22, Ali will release a new song titled "Can't Give Up." Listen to his previously released track "IDK." For more, check out Ali Gatie's Zumic artist page.

Ali Gatie
Ali Gatie
