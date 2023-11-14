Ali Gatie Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ali Gatie announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the All The Things I Wish I Said Tour, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe from January into April. After a quiet year, 2024 will mark the most time touring for the 26-year-old Ali since at least 2022.

When do Ali Gatie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 14. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LISN. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ali Gatie All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ali Gatie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

