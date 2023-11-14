View all results for 'alt'
Ali Gatie Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Europe
Published November 14, 2023

Ali Gatie announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the All The Things I Wish I Said Tour, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe from January into April. After a quiet year, 2024 will mark the most time touring for the 26-year-old Ali since at least 2022.

When do Ali Gatie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 14. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LISN. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ali Gatie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Ali Gatie at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jan 28
Ali Gatie at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Feb 2
Ali Gatie at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 5
Ali Gatie at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 7
Ali Gatie at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 9
Ali Gatie at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 10
Ali Gatie at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Feb 12
Ali Gatie at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 14
Ali Gatie at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 16
Ali Gatie at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Feb 19
Ali Gatie at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 21
Ali Gatie at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 22
Ali Gatie at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 10
Ali Gatie at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Apr 11
Ali Gatie at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 13
Ali Gatie at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 14
Ali Gatie at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Apr 17
Ali Gatie at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 19
Ali Gatie at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Ali Gatie at EartH
EartH London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ali Gatie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ali Gatie's Zumic artist page.

