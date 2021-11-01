Alice Cooper Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alice Cooper and his band have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from January into February, making stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In May, Alice hits the road with The Cult for a UK tour before heading out on a headlining tour through Europe. At this time, Cooper has 28 performances on his schedule, including festival appearances.

When do Alice Cooper 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin November 2. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with the legendary artist, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets

