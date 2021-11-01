View all results for 'alt'
Alice Cooper Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shockin' and Rockin'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2021

Alice Cooper and his band have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from January into February, making stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In May, Alice hits the road with The Cult for a UK tour before heading out on a headlining tour through Europe. At this time, Cooper has 28 performances on his schedule, including festival appearances.

When do Alice Cooper 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin November 2. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SICKTHINGS. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with the legendary artist, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alice Cooper All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 28
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jan 29
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Stranahan Theater
Stranahan Theater Toledo, OH
Jan 31
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Feb 3
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Feb 4
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Feb 5
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Feb 7
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 8
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 9
to
Feb 14
Monsters Of Rock Cruise
Monsters Of Rock Cruise at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
May 23
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
May 25
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 27
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 30
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Alice Cooper and The Cult
Alice Cooper and The Cult at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Atlas Rock
Atlas Rock at Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle Gasklockorna Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 6
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 7
Alice Cooper and Airbourne
Alice Cooper and Airbourne at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Compensa Koncertų Salė
Compensa Koncertų Salė Vilnius, Lithuania
Jun 15
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe at Amifteatr Dolina Charlotty
Amifteatr Dolina Charlotty Słupsk, Poland
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock the Ring
Rock the Ring at Autobahnkreisel Betzholz
Autobahnkreisel Betzholz Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Stadthalle Zwickau
Stadthalle Zwickau Zwickau, SN, Germany
Jun 21
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe
Alice Cooper and Michael Monroe at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended 2022
Hellfest Extended 2022 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 28
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jun 29
MIlan Summer Festival - Alice Cooper
MIlan Summer Festival - Alice Cooper at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Alice Cooper on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Alice Cooper's Zumic artist page.

Alice Cooper
Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock
image for artist Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
